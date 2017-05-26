MP Harb criticizes Telecom Minister over deal with private company

MP Boutros Harb Friday blasted Telecom Minster Jamal Jarrah's plans to illegally allow a company to enter the Lebanese telecom sector.



The former Telecom minister said that this licensing goes against the constitution as there is no time constraint, adding that it doesn't abide by the Ministry's suggestions.



Lawmakers, in consultation with Jarrah, had previously agreed that the fiber-optic network belongs to the state and that any company taking over the installation of the network would do so for the benefit of the state.



The convened MPs had also agreed that no exclusivity rights would be granted to any company operating the network.

...