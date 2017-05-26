Higher Defense Council meeting focuses on Ramadan, summer season

President Michel Aoun Friday hailed the Lebanese security forces' readiness to protect citizens and tourists during Ramadan and the summer season.



Aoun headed the Higher Defense Council at the Baabda Palace Friday morning, attended by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Minister of Finance Ali Hasan Khalil, Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk, the ministers of Justice, Public Works, and Tourism, as well as security officials.



The council focused on security forces' preparations for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan and the start of the summer season, in order to ensure the safety of both Lebanese citizens and tourists coming from abroad.



On Thursday, Derian also confirmed that Saturday, May 27 would be the first day of Ramadan.

