Armenia opens doors to Syrian Armenian refugees

Amid the anti-refugee sentiment proliferating across the globe, one country is going against the grain and calling for more families fleeing war-torn Syria to resettle among its population. Armenia will receive Syrian refugees of Armenian descent who wish to leave Lebanon, as part of a European Union-funded project that seeks to offer logistical help to those willing to build a new life in Armenia.



But some Syrian Armenian refugees in Lebanon expressed doubt that Armenia could offer a better life.



The Recognize, Protect, Realize project was launched in May by Caritas Lebanon and Caritas Armenia.



Berj Hazarian, an acquaintance of Aighoush who was resettled from Lebanon to Germany four years ago by the United Nations, said that part of his family chose to relocate to Germany from Armenia.



Lusine Stepanyan, migration and development project manager at Caritas Armenia, said RPR was aimed at overcoming the difficulties faced by Syrian Armenians upon their resettlement to Armenia.



Caritas is currently setting up services aimed at assisting Syrian refugees with the integration process in Armenia – via housing support, vocational training, legal advice and language classes.

...