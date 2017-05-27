Rural Lebanon cooperatives get production boost

Al-Atayeb was one of 19 agricultural and women-run cooperatives across Lebanon that received equipment this week to improve operations and productivity.



In helping Al-Majmoua identify recipients for a total of 30 pieces of equipment, Fair Trade Lebanon assessed the needs of more than 500 co-op members, as well as their impact in their communities.



Cooperatives like Al-Atayeb are important sources of income for women in rural communities across Lebanon where economic opportunities are scarce.



Fair Trade Lebanon helps co-ops develop their products and identify markets in addition to providing marketing and distribution muscle.



It is thanks to Fair Trade Lebanon's efforts that Al-Atayeb's products are exported to Central America.

