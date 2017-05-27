Higher Defense Council talks Ramadan security

The security situation ahead of the holy month of Ramadan and the summer season were the point of focus of a Higher Defense Council meeting Friday.



Chaired by President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace, the meeting of the council examined security forces' preparedness as Ramadan begins Saturday, a press statement released by the president's office said.



Shamseddine said Aoun began Friday's meeting by requesting to review the council's previous decisions.



Although the council's decisions were kept secret, as per regulation, Shamseddine said the council discussed the issue of personnel, specifically the number of members security and military agencies need to fulfill their field duties.

...