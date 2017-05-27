Daesh suicide bomber wounds five Army soldiers

A Daesh (ISIS) militant blew himself up Friday, wounding five Army soldiers who were attempting to arrest him as part of a military crackdown in northeastern Lebanon, security sources said.



While interrogating Hussein, the Army also obtained information that Bureidi had a hand in explosions that took place Wednesday.



The Army did not disclose the number of arrests, yet at least two other suspects are believed to have been detained on terrorism charges.



The Army and Hezbollah target these positions, using artillery and rockets, on a near daily basis.



In a statement Thursday, the Army announced the arrest of Hussein, less than 24 hours after the explosions took place, setting in motion the further arrests that took place Friday.



The Army and other security services have been cracking down on militant activities across Lebanon, apprehending terrorist suspects on a regular basis.

