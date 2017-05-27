Rivals make headway in vote law puzzle, hurdles linger

Rival parties made major progress Friday in efforts to forge a new electoral law based on proportionality, clearing the way for holding parliamentary elections later this year, but differences remained over whether a qualification or a preferential vote should be included, political sources said.



Monday's session comes two days before Parliament's ordinary cycle ends on May 31, amid calls by some politicians, including Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, on President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hariri to open an extraordinary parliamentary session before the legislature's mandate expires on June 20 in order to give political adversaries additional time to agree on the law to replace the contested 1960 majoritarian formula.



"It is shameful not to reach an electoral law, especially in a country like Lebanon where we boast of democracy and freedoms," Hariri said.



For his part, Nasrallah urged the feuding parties to accelerate efforts to agree on a new electoral law before the expiry of Parliament's mandate.

...