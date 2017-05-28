Lebanese pleads guilty to money laundering in US



A Lebanese man accused of trying to use his ties to Hezbollah to further a scheme to launder drug money pleaded guilty on Friday in a Brooklyn, New York federal court to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge.



U.S. prosecutors said Joseph Asmar, 43, of Beirut, entered his plea at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Eric Vitaliano.



Asmar had been arrested in Paris in October 2015, and was extradited to the United States 14 months later.



The case is U.S. v. Asmar, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00491 .

