MP Alain Aoun says vote law debate advancing

Free Patriotic Movement MP Alain Aoun Sunday said the progress in vote law talks was the result of the party's steadfast stance to achieve a breakthrough in the monthslong deadlock.



Aoun said that the FPM was approaching positively all new proposals.



Aoun defended his party's lobbying for the controversial sectarian-based two-stage "qualification" vote law proposal, which has drawn opposition from Berri, MP Walid Jumblatt's bloc and the Lebanese Forces, said no one can impose on the FPM any electoral law after his several vote proposals have been rejected.



Aoun also downplayed the impact of the new U.S. sanctions against Hezbollah, saying they have been exaggerated in the media.

...