Tueni visits wounded soldiers, praises Army role

"Your act averted a security [attack] that would have harmed innocent people," Tueni said addressing the five wounded soldiers at Saint George University Hospital in Beirut's Ashrafieh.



He praised the role played by servicemen in the army and other security agencies to defend Lebanon and protect it from lurking threats.



Tueni also called on the Lebanese to support the army, particularly in this intricate stage.



The army did not disclose the number of arrests, yet at least two other suspects are believed to have been detained on terrorism charges.

