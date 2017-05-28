Security forces, protesters in brief standoff in Downtown Beirut

Around 20 of You Stink Movement activists Sunday engaged in brief standoff with police and army serviceman, who prevented them from entering the Nejmeh Square in Beirut's downtown.



Parliamentary elections were originally scheduled to take place between May 21 and June 21, yet political deadlock is expected to delay elections beyond June.



Speaker Nabih Berri Saturday postponed a key Parliament session on May 29 until June 5 as politicians still scramble to agree on a new electoral law.



The statement urged the Lebanese people to hold officials accountable, criticizing President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri for failing to meet their pledges and hold timely elections.

