Rivals to tackle vote law loose ends

Speaker Nabih Berri described the progress to agree a new electoral law as "positive" Sunday, with officials set to try to tie up loose ends this week.



Complications remain in the yearslong search for a new law as Berri continues to completely reject any proposals that would result in the shifting of Parliamentary seats from one district to another. He has also rejected any electoral law that would include a preferential vote on a sectarian basis, one of the Free Patriotic Movement's key demands.



The proposals to move the seats are the result of claims by the LF and the FPM that Christian voters are being marginalized in areas that have Muslim-majority constituents. Adwan has been shuttling between Berri, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil in an attempt to narrow differences over the new law.



Not all the political parties seem to be satisfied with the electoral law currently taking shape.



Aoun defended his party's lobbying for the controversial sectarian-based two-stage "qualification" vote law proposal, a proposal that has been rejected by parties across the political spectrum.

