President Michel Aoun Monday said that progress is being made to reach a new vote law ahead of the June 20 deadline, as rivals warned against the adoption of a recent electoral law proposed by the Lebanese Forces.



A key parliamentary session to discuss the vote law is scheduled for June 5 .



The MP reportedly included in his proposal moving three Maronite seats from areas that have Muslim majority as follows: from Tripoli to Batroun, western Bekaa to Jbeil and Baalbeck to Bsharri.

