Taxi project offers solution for those in wheelchairs

At just 20, Charbel Daghfal was in a major accident that left him paralyzed.



The car wasn't designed to accommodate people in wheelchairs, but Daghfal modified it, tailoring the vehicle to his situation.



After buying another car in 2010 that was better suited to his physical requirements, Daghfal started thinking about the possibility of having a taxi that could provide services to users with particular needs.



In the end, all it took was determination and a Facebook page for Daghfal to launch his project, "Wheelchair Taxi in Lebanon".



Currently the project has two cars available which are able to accommodate a wheelchair easily and securely and are fitted out with ramps to ensure ease of access.



The drivers, Daghfal said, underwent instruction with local road safety NGO Kunhadi.



George, one of Daghfal's clients, certainly felt the difference that Daghfal's project had made in his life.



Sylvana Lakkis, president of the Lebanese Physically Handicapped Union, told The Daily Star that having a wheelchair taxi service was significant in the absence of public transportation options suitable for people with specific mobility issues.

