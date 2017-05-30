Hariri lauds Lebanon security, development, role in region

Prime Minister Saad Hariri praised Lebanon's continued stability in a region full of turmoil but said the public need more, during an iftar dinner Monday night in the presence of some of the highest ranking officials and diplomats in Lebanon.



Hariri added that major and effective changes take time.



Turning to the global war on radical extremism, Hariri said that perpetrators have no place in Islam or in humanity.



Hariri called for this year's month of Ramadan to be one of struggle against extremism and terrorism.



Hariri spoke of the Lebanese Army's readiness to take complete control of the Lebanese borders, from north to south.



Hariri also cited the need to support the thousands of Lebanese families currently dealing with an influx of Syrian refugees forced to flee war in the neighboring country.

