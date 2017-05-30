Fireworks come under fire as dispute leaves man dead

A man was shot Monday in south Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh after setting off fireworks, as North Lebanon Governor Ramzi Nohra moved to ban the selling and lighting of such pyrotechnics. Camp authorities believe a man, identified as H.A., shot M.A., who is also known as Senboul, for letting off fireworks in Ain al-Hilweh.



Governor Nohra issued a memo to the chief of the north Lebanon's police force, requesting the security forces enforce a ban on the selling and the lighting of fireworks within the governorate of North Lebanon, particularly in the city of Tripoli, the NNA reported.



It is not uncommon for the use of fireworks to be regulated by various Lebanese authorities.

...