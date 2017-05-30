Kanaan expresses 'full confidence' in President Aoun

Change and Reform bloc MP Ibrahim Kanaan Tuesday expressed his "full confidence" in President Michel Aoun, saying that his presidential powers are not up for discussion.



Speaking to Voice of Lebanon radio station (93.3), Kanaan said that opening a special legislative session in Parliament is ultimately up to the president.



Speaker Nabih Berri had Monday said in a rare press conference that Parliament could extend its regular sessions beyond May 31 after President Michel Aoun suspended sessions for one month in April.

...