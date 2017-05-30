Lebanon's Ex-Telecom Minister testifies against former Ogero head

Vice President of the Free Patriotic Movement Nicolas Sehnaoui on Tuesday testified against former Ogero Director-General Abdel-Moneim Youssef, who is accused of negligence and squandering of public funds, a judicial source told The Daily Star.



Sehnaoui told Beirut Investigative Judge Fadi Oneissi about the mistakes Youssef made during his tenure at Ogero, and the squandering of public funds, the source said.



Oneissi announced June 19 as the final interrogation session for Youssef, after which he will rule on the case.

...