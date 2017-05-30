Jreissati denounces criticism of Abi Khalil's energy plan

Justice Minister Salim Jreissati on Tuesday defended Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil against complaints that he is advancing his electricity plan with little transparency and in violation of established procedures.



Abi Khalil and MP Ibrahim Kanaan submitted to Jreissati a complaint about the accusations leveled against the former and the Free Patriotic Movement.



Two barges are already in operation, brought in to supplement Lebanon's electricity supply in 2013 .



When asked about the fact that he and Abi Khalil are both members of the FPM, Jreissati said that the complaint against the plan's critics is not political; rather it is intended to protect the country and its leaders.

