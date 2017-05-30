Follow the Taif Agreement, reduce MPs to 108: Bassil

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil Tuesday called on politicians to follow the Taif Agreement, and to reduce the number of Members of Parliament from 128 to 108 .



After heading the weekly Change and Reform Bloc meeting in Rabieh, Bassil praised President Michel Aoun's recent decision to suspend Parliament before MPs could vote for a term extension.



With Maronites currently holding the largest share of Parliament seats, with 34 MPs, the root of the back and forth discussions have focused on how the two biggest Christian political parties – the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement – can expand their control in Parliament.

...