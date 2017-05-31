Session on amending drug law sparks fierce debate

The first session to discuss amendments to the Lebanese narcotics law, which would see a move to treatment options for offenders rather than jail time or rigid anti-addiction programs, sparked debate between parliamentarians, officials and civil society groups Tuesday. A draft proposal to amend Law 673, issued in 1998, was sent to Parliament earlier this month as a joint civil effort led by the Skoun Lebanese Addictions Center and the human rights organization Legal Agenda, and was discussed for the first time Tuesday at a roundtable hosted by Parliament's Human Rights Committee.



The proposed amendments to the law – a compromise agreement between civil society organizations and various other actors, including treatment centers and lawmakers – seek to promote "treatment as an alternative to punishment".



The draft law submitted for ratification is likely to spark fierce debate during discussions in the various parliamentary committees that will decide on the bill.

...