Wonder Woman premiere still up in air

The issue of movie censorship has become a talking point in Lebanon again after the Economy Ministry called for the movie "Wonder Woman" to be banned over its lead actor's Israeli nationality. The call stirred controversy and debate days before the highly anticipated D.C. Comics American superhero film was set to premiere.



In the case of "Wonder Woman," the movie appears to have been approved with no qualms by General Security.



Alia Abbas, director-general of the Economy Ministry, told The Daily Star that due to the ongoing state of war with Israel, the movie should not be played in Lebanon because of Gadot's role as the central character.



Wonder Woman is far from the first film to face the prospect of a ban in Lebanon. Lea Baroudi, co-founder of freedom of expression-focused NGO MARCH, runs the Virtual Museum of Censorship – an online database of many cultural works banned in the country.



She blasted the recent action taken by authorities to try to prevent the superhero film from screening in Lebanon.



As well as last year's "Batman v Superman," Gadot has featured in several other films that were not banned in Lebanon, including the popular "Fast and Furious" series.

...