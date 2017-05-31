Sehnaoui testifies against Youssef after request to be exempt denied

Former Telecoms Minister Nicolas Sehnaoui testified Tuesday in the case against former Ogero Director-General Abdel-Moneim Youssef, who is accused of negligence and squandering of public funds, a judicial source told The Daily Star. Sehnaoui, currently vice president of the Free Patriotic Movement, had originally asked to be exempt from testifying. However, when his request was denied he provided details of the squandering of public funds and mistakes he claimed Youssef made during his tenure at Ogero to the Beirut Investigative Judge Fadi Oneissi.

...