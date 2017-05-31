Today’s talents ... tomorrow’s industry

Today, there is an essential need to increase the awareness about empowering tomorrow's talents and to develop the creative and innovative potentials of young people all through the education sector.



Organized, sustained and intensive actions are essential to notably enhance the creative and innovative capacities of young people.



It is also about discovering and nurturing capacities, which prevent young people from falling into criminality and help in promoting prosperity, stability within society.



As I discussed in my previous article, hope is a strategy, and the best time to nurture talent and innovation is always.



Though talent management has been a buzzword for years now, actively managing talent as a strategic resource has not been achieved yet.



Talent, like all other phenomena, requires managing. In Lebanon, many programs are designed to manage workers' talents in business and service sectors, but no comprehensive program exists for managing students' talents in schools.



In 2008, the Education and Higher Education Ministry in Lebanon, under the leadership of former Education Minister Bahia Hariri, managed an initiative to help identify and invest in students' talents.

...