Iran-Hamas hold talks in Lebanon leading to deal

Hezbollah and Hamas Movement officials were reluctant Tuesday to confirm a media report that meetings were taking place in Lebanon between members of the Palestinian group and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard to restore financial ties with Iran.



The report said meetings had begun in Lebanon between officials from Hamas, Hezbollah and the Guard and concluded with an initial agreement that Iran's financial support for Hamas would be revived.



Such an agreement would reportedly restore the ties between Hamas and Iran to the level they were before the Syrian crisis shook up regional political relationships.



Sinwar is one of the founders of Hamas' military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, which maintains solid financial and training ties with Iran and Hezbollah and as such he is reportedly close to both.

...