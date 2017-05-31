Ain al-Hilweh hurdle as Badr makes demands

The deployment of the joint Palestinian security force in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp is facing new hurdles as complications delay it taking up position near former extremist militant strongholds.



However, the center is located in a sensitive location between the restive Al-Tiri neighborhood, a stronghold of extremist Bilal Badr who sparked nearly six days of fighting in April, and the Smayrieh neighborhood, which is adjacent to the house of Badr's relative, Bilal Arqoub.



Fighting erupted between supporters of Badr and the joint Palestinian security force, which wanted to deploy in an area Badr claimed was under his control.



Issues arose around the deployment in the center as Badr demanded concessions to accept the force taking up positions at the site.

...