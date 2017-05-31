Army disarms Daesh explosive belts after tipoff

BEIRUT: The following security-related incidents took place across the country Tuesday: ARMY DISMANTLES EXPLOSIVE BELTS The Lebanese Army dismantled two explosive belts in a north Lebanon town, a statement from the Army said.



The belts were found in the Akkar town of Fnaydeq.



The source added that the Lebanese Army had taken the devices for further testing in order to trace the origin and manufacturer of the explosives.



HEZBOLLAH, SYRIAN ARMY SHELL BORDER AREA Forces from the Syrian Army and Hezbollah pounded militant positions on the outskirts of the Qalamoun mountains near Lebanon's northeastern border, the Hezbollah-affiliated War Media Center reported.



Jabhat Fatah al-Sham and Daesh (ISIS) fighters have been entrenched on the outskirts of Arsal, in northeastern Lebanon, since they briefly overran the town in August 2014 .

