Aoun upbeat on ending vote law deadlock

Despite new complications holding up a deal on a new electoral law, President Michel Aoun Tuesday sounded optimistic that an agreement on a voting system would be reached before the expiry of Parliament's term on June 20, averting a potential vacuum in the legislative branch and setting the stage for parliamentary elections later this year, the first since 2009 .



The iftar is expected to be preceded by a closed meeting between Aoun and Berri, or a tripartite closed meeting bringing together Aoun, Berri and Hariri to explore a solution for the vote law problem, OTV said.The optimistic tone about a new electoral law comes as Aoun and Berri are locked in a constitutional row over whether the speaker has the right to call for a Parliament session beyond the end of the legislative period in the absence of an extraordinary parliamentary session.



Berri has postponed a Parliament meeting scheduled on May 29 to June 5 despite the absence of an extraordinary session.



Aoun was reported to have linked any extraordinary session of Parliament to an agreement on a new electoral law.



Berri said if the June 5 Parliament session was not held, he would call for another session.

...