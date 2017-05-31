Speaker Berri's rejection of vote law proposal 'principled': MP

Lebanese MP Qassem Hashem Wednesday praised Speaker Nabih Berri for his rejection of an electoral law proposal to move Maronite seats in Parliament away from Muslim-majority areas.



Berri has said that Lebanese Forces MP George Adwan's proposal for the adoption of the proportional system in the upcoming elections, based on 15 constituencies, was "acceptable".



The speaker expressed total rejection of redistributing the seats.



Parliamentary elections were originally scheduled to take place between May 21 and June 21, yet political deadlock is expected to delay elections beyond June.

