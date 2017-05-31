Energy minister, MP Harb trade barbs over energy plan

Lebanese MP Boutros Harb Wednesday condemned Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil for filing a legal complaint against those who questioned the ministry's electricity reform plan.



In an interview with Voice of Lebanon (100.3) radio station, Harb said that Khalil's legal complaint against him, MP Sami Gemayel, former Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi, and several journalists was a "pathetic initiative".



Abi Khalil and MP Ibrahim Kanaan had Tuesday submitted to Justice Minister Salim Jreissati a complaint in front of the press about the accusations leveled against the former and the Free Patriotic Movement.



Abi Khalil has warned that failing to go along with the tenders would mean that electricity will not be provided throughout the summer.

