Lebanon speaker cites 'progress' in vote law talks

Speaker Nabih Berri Wednesday said that contacts were ongoing to reach an agreement over a proportional electoral law based on 15 constituencies.



President Michel Aoun is hosting an iftar dinner at Baabda Palace for ministers, religious figures and political officials, including Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Speaker Nabih Berri.



It is expected that his statement that evening will include the issue of the electoral law.



A key parliamentary session to discuss the vote law is scheduled for June 5 .

