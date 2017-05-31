Baalbeck bids farewell to 9-year-old girl killed by stray bullet

Hundreds of mourners Wednesday laid to rest the body of a nine-year-old girl, who was killed by a stray bullet in the eastern city of Baalbek one day before.



The funeral procession of Lamis Hasan Nakkoush was held at Nasser Square in Baalbeck, where hundreds walked through the city's commercial district, where shops closed in solidarity with Nakkoush and her family.



Earlier this month Lebanon's Central Security Council urged the judiciary to issue firm sentences against suspects linked to random gunfire cases.



Baalbeck Roman Catholic Patriarch Elias Rahhal also attended the procession.



Baalbeck Mayor Hussein Lakkis and members of the municipal council took part in the funeral, in addition to local civil society, religious groups, and members from the city's branch of the Future Movement.

...