Jounieh teen in running for global video prize

The global competition seeks to promote careers in science, technology, engineering and math for young people around the world.



Jean-Paul Khairallah, a 17-year-old high school student at College des Apotres in Jounieh has made it to the semifinals of the challenge.



Khairallah is competing against other 15- to 18-year-olds from all over the world.



Every contestant has produced a creative, two-to-three-minute video describing a scientific discovery or issue. Khairallah chose to focus on Alzheimer's disease because he himself has seen it up close.



Khairallah then begins to explain how the disease works, and why there's no cure for it.



The point of organizing the competition this way is to help spread scientific ideas to more people, Khairallah explained.

