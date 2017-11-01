LF-Future-Kataeb alliance win USJ polls

The Lebanese Forces, Future Movement and Kataeb alliance appeared to have won a narrow victory in Tuesday's Universite Saint-Joseph student elections.



Local news channel MTV reported that the LF-Future-Kataeb alliance had won 10 faculties, the coalition of parties took nine and independent candidates took the remaining six. In last year's elections, the LF-Future-Kataeb alliance secured victories in 15 faculties while independents and a coalition of Hezbollah and FPM each won five.



In line with Lebanon's ever-shifting political alliances, the FPM-led coalition of parties at the Huvelin campus decided to back the Secular Club instead of running its own list, meaning the site's faculties were in an electoral battle solely between the LF-Future-Kataeb alliance and the Secular Club.



Tuesday's elections was partially marred by a scuffle that broke out between the coalition of parties and LF-Future-Kataeb alliance students at the Huvelin campus, while sectarian chants could be heard from a group of Amal and Hezbollah supporting students clad in black.



Kamal, 21, told The Daily Star that he had voted for the LF-Future-Kataeb alliance because several of his friends were candidates.

...