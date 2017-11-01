Deficient bids send electricity plan back to square one

Three companies bidding to provide electricity in Lebanon failed to meet requirements, Lebanon's Tender's Department said Tuesday, sending the electricity crisis back to square one.



The committee tasked with awarding contracts for electricity-producing power barges – large floating electricity-generating ships that moor offshore and feed directly into the grid – met Tuesday, the day after the extended deadline passed for three energy companies to submit missing documents for their bids.



The meeting came after the companies handed the documents to the Tenders Department following Cabinet's decision to grant a one-week extension on Oct. 20 .



After the three companies failed to meet the necessary conditions, Turkish power ship company Karadeniz – which already operates two power barges in Lebanon – remains the only company to have met requirements.



The bids offered by the three companies were previously rejected by the committee for "substantial reasons," the Tenders Department announced in a statement last week.

...