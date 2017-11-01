Lebanon’s stability has Saudi support, Hariri assures

Saudi Arabia continues to support Lebanon's stability, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Tuesday, allaying fears about the fate of his Cabinet following a Saudi minister's call for the expulsion of Hezbollah from the Lebanese government.



Hariri's visit to Riyadh came amid growing Saudi resentment toward Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon and the Lebanese government's "silence" on the party's sustained verbal attacks on the kingdom.



The Saudi minister's call for Hezbollah's expulsion from the Lebanese government heightened tensions in Lebanon, raising fears about the fate of the government as well as the country's stability.



Speaker Nabih Berri Tuesday joined Hariri in reassuring the Lebanese of the country's stability.



Reliable sources informed Berri that Prince Mohammad's stance was the same as that expressed by Hariri following their meeting in the Saudi capital, political sources said.



While in Riyadh, Hariri met Tuesday with Sabhan, who described the meeting as "fruitful," saying it would be for the benefit of the Lebanese people.



Berri defended Parliament's role, saying it had protected Lebanon during the two-and-a-half-year presidential vacuum that ended with the election of Michel Aoun as president on Oct. 31, 2016 .

...