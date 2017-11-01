Ministerial committee on refugees to convene

The ministerial committee tasked with following up on the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon is set to meet Wednesday evening, after last week's meeting was postponed.



The committee is also expected to examine a plan prepared by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement, to address the Syrian refugee crisis in the country.



The government estimates that there are some 1.5 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, although the number officially registered with the United Nations refugee agency is just over one million.

...