Maronite bishops call for refugees' safe return

The Council of Maronite Bishops reiterated its humanitarian solidarity with Syrian refugees Wednesday, but called for the safe return of the displaced to their homeland.



"If this crisis continues, there will be a generation of refugees with no national identity, so how will they partake in the future of Syria?" a statement from the council, released after a meeting in Bkirki, read.



The bishops voiced their humanitarian support for the refugees but cited the "heavy" burden inflicted on Lebanon by the presence of those fleeing strife in the neighboring country.

...