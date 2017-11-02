Furniture creator bemoans limited support for local design

To 30-year-old emerging furniture designer Anastasia Nysten, an empty space is a world of possibilities.



With a track record of employment in Beirut, London and Dubai, Nysten has traveled enough of the world to conclude Lebanon is ripe with opportunity for a furniture designer, despite the obstacles.



"In Milan or Paris [one can find companies who would develop it] for free or give you a discount if they are interested in the product, whereas in Lebanon you don't have anyone to help you out".



Given the lack of support from established companies, emerging furniture designers are often obliged to finance the realization of their first prototype out of their own pockets.



An additional factor stifling the Lebanese market for designer products is demographics, Nysten explained.



Alongside increasing the support for emerging designers, Nysten wishes Lebanon would also lend a hand to those artisans who craft the products she and her colleagues ideate.

...