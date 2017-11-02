‘Captagon prince’ appears in court

A Saudi Arabian royal dubbed the "Captagon prince" returned before Mount Lebanon's Criminal Court Wednesday as his trial for attempting to smuggle nearly 2 tons of amphetamines out of the country progresses.



The lead suspect – addressed by the court as Prince Mohsen – and Shammari stood in the dock to hear their names called.



In response to a question about the van used to transport the Captagon to the airport, Shammari explained that Prince Mohsen ordered him to rent the van.



Shammari said he still feared for his own safety, but added that there was no way he could buy, conceal and transport 2 tons of Captagon through Beirut international airport to Saudi Arabia without the knowledge of Prince Mohsen.



Before the court Wednesday, Shammari accused Prince Mohsen of trying to shift the blame from himself to his assistant alone, as he was a low-level employee.

...