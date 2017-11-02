Ibrahim says more than 2.5 million refugees in Lebanon

Gen. Abbas Ibrahim Wednesday said the number of refugees in Lebanon now exceeds 2.5 million.



Just over 1 million refugees are registered with United Nations refugee agency UNHCR in Lebanon, but the government estimates the number of Syrians in the country who have fled their country's conflict to be much higher.



While speaking on various issues facing Lebanon, Ibrahim's talk focused on the future of Lebanese young people and was titled, "Toward a promising future for youth".



Jabra had welcomed Ibrahim and praised the work of General Security and Ibrahim in particular in tackling terrorism in Lebanon.

...