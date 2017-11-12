Timeline of Hariri's resignation

Prime Minister Saad Hariri flies to Riyadh on his second visit to the Saudi Arabian capital within a week.



Nov. 4, 2017: Lebanese officials – including politicians from Hariri's own party – express their surprise at the resignation.



Nov. 4, 2017: Hariri tells Aoun that he will return to Beirut within the next three days.



Nov. 5, 2017: Aoun says he will wait for Hariri to return to Lebanon before he makes a decision regarding the prime minister's resignation.



Nov. 5, 2017: Information Minister Melhem Riachi discusses Hariri's resignation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart in Riyadh.



Nov. 5, 2017: Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah urges calm following Hariri's resignation, which Nasrallah says he regards as a Saudi decision.



Nov. 6, 2017: Saudi Minister of State for Arab Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan says that Lebanon will never be the same after Hariri's resignation.



Nov. 6, 2017: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir denies that the kingdom forced Hariri's resignation.



Nov. 7, 2017: Moody's Investor Service says that Hariri's resignation threatens Lebanon's credit rating.



Nov. 7, 2017: Hariri returns to Riyadh after meeting with Abu Dhabi's Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

