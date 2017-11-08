Reaching sustainability under volatility

Humanity has been evolving since its inception toward reaching sustainability.



Development is just a cure, which means it should only be a temporary phase to reach human sustainability. Its goal is rather to ensure a good ecosystem that creates the adequate environment for human sustainability.



Here social sustainability is more challenging and complex than environmental and economic sustainability, which usually have a predictable flow of causes and effects. Social sustainability, which comprises all human activities that help create healthy and livable communities, ones that are "equitable, diverse, connected and democratic," seems hard to reach in the present time given the surprisingly unpredictable flow of events and obstacles.



These markers measure the level of fragility a certain state has and ultimately predict, in a way, how unpredictable events will affect or shake a certain nation.

...