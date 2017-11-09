Hariri still PM, Aoun and Berri maintain

President Michel Aoun and Speaker Nabih Berri Wednesday maintained that Saad Hariri was still prime minister and that his shock resignation was unconstitutional.



Aoun has so far not accepted Hariri's resignation, saying that he will wait for the prime minister's return before making any decision on the matter.



Berri reiterated his stance that Hariri's resignation from the premiership was unconstitutional.



"The resignation of this Cabinet would be unconstitutional, according to texts, norms and mechanisms," he said.Berri said that he was waiting for Hariri to return to Lebanon.



Geagea said Hariri's resignation was final, adding that the crisis was bigger than the resignation.



Rouhani's remarks followed a phone call to Aoun Tuesday, in which the Iranian president pledged Tehran's support for Lebanon's stability following Hariri's resignation.

...