Hariri's fate in doubt amid Saudi-Lebanon escalation

Saudi Arabia Thursday ordered its citizens out of Lebanon in its first concrete action against the Mediterranean country, while officials in Beirut demanded the immediate return of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who abruptly announced his resignation last week in a television appearance from the kingdom, where he has been holed up since.



Hariri's own Future Movement party called Thursday for his immediate return home for the "dignity of the nation".



In his prerecorded resignation speech Saturday, Hariri accused Iran and its Lebanese proxy, the Shiite militant Hezbollah, of meddling in regional affairs and holding Lebanon hostage. The move shattered his year-old coalition government and stunned the Lebanese, including some of Hariri's aides who had no advance warning that he intended to resign.



Beyond a phone call on Saturday informing President Michel Aoun of his resignation, Hariri has not made contact with Lebanese officials.



A senior Lebanese official said Thursday that Hariri had not been heard from since Saturday.

...