Jreissati calls judiciary to action over Saudi interview

Justice Minister Salim Jreissati announced Friday that he had asked Attorney General Samir Hammoud to investigate two Saudi Arabian journalists after an incendiary interview on local TV.



The journalists, Ibrahim Al-Mari and Oudwan Al-Ahmari appeared on Lebanese talk show "Kalam Nass" hosted by Marcel Ghanem Thursday evening on local media outlet LBC and draw criticism for comments about Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil and Army head Gen. Joseph Aoun.

...