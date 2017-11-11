Travel warning impact as yet unclear: hotels

At the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Beirut, business carried on as usual Friday, just hours after Saudi Arabia advised citizens against traveling to Lebanon and told those here to leave immediately.



A Middle East Airlines employee, who spoke to The Daily Star on condition of anonymity, said the number of reservations made on flights directed to Saudi Arabia from Beirut Friday had been consistent with the average.



Hannes Schneider, the front office manager of the 500-room Phoenicia Beirut, told The Daily Star the hotel had not seen any "major" cancellations but also declined to give specific figures.



In an email to The Daily Star, the management of the Four Seasons Hotel in Beirut also confirmed having received a few cancellations and said they were mainly from countries that had issued travel warnings.

