Jumblatt, Frangieh call for Hariri’s return

Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblatt and MP Sleiman Frangieh Friday called for Saad Hariri's return, echoing other leaders who say the prime minister's presence in the country is necessary to end the current crisis.



Hariri resigned from Riyadh Saturday and is yet to return to Lebanon since making the televised address.



Frangieh went on to say that the country should not move backward, indicating that Hariri's resignation and absence from the country may represent a return to the political deadlock that left Lebanon without a president for 29 months.



Hariri arrived in Riyadh on Nov. 3, and announced his resignation the next day.



Calls for Hariri's return have mounted over recent days, sweeping across all of Lebanon's major political blocs in a rare moment of national consensus.

...