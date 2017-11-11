Pricey wedding glam attracts couples at expo

Wall-to-wall wedding glam shined under the gleaming lights of an exhibition center at BIEL Thursday for the opening of the annual Wedding Folies, a showcase of all the necessary components for the most extravagant wedding.



For its 15th edition, the bridal exposition brought together more than 150 exhibitors, showcasing a broad collection wedding accessories, including glitzy bridal dresses, radiant flower arrangements, catering goodies, enormous layered cakes, cards, luxury cars, honeymoon packages and more.



Several venues, including industry institutions like the Sheraton and startup companies like Burj on Bay, all placed the average number of guests at a Lebanese wedding between 150-200 people.



However, this doesn't include the cost of the official wedding ceremony, bridal dress, wedding cake, special hair and makeup services, limo, wedding cards and the honeymoon.



Although the company has previously managed events, it has only just made its entry in the wedding market, striking three exclusive deals with venues.



However, on average incomes, the resulting debts can rack up.



At 7:30 p.m., a new crowd surged in for a fashion show featuring 13 leading Lebanese designers.

