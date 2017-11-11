Machnouk underscores protest law ahead of rally

Ahead of a protest planned for Saturday afternoon in Martyrs Square, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk said that demonstrations contravening a 2006 circular would be "forbidden".



The Saturday protest, set for 2 p.m., has reportedly been planned in support of calls for Prime Minister Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon after he announced his resignation from the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh one week ago.



The call for demonstration came after a Lebanese Army raid on two Syrian refugee settlements near the northeastern border town of Arsal.

...